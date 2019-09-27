Kevin Durant considered Clippers, Warriors, Knicks for 'a couple seconds' before choosing Nets

Now that Kevin Durant is a member of the Nets, he’s spilling the beans on how it all went down in free agency.
The superstar forward was an open book at Nets media day on Friday. Among other things, he explained his decision to leave Golden State. Simply put, it was time for a change.
Durant also revealed how much thought he put into signing with other teams. The Clippers, Warriors and Knicks were rumored to be on his list, but it sounds like Durant’s mind was already made up to come to Brooklyn.
It’s funny to look back on all the Durant rumors now. At one point, he was a lock to go to New York, then Los Angeles was the frontrunner, and the Warriors were supposedly a real possibility given his injury. Just goes to show how wrong the talking heads can be sometimes.
Durant likely won’t pay for Brooklyn this season, but when he does, the Nets will be getting some serious buzz as a contender.
