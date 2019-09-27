Kevin Durant considered Clippers, Warriors, Knicks for 'a couple seconds' before choosing Nets

Now that Kevin Durant is a member of the Nets, he’s spilling the beans on how it all went down in free agency.

The superstar forward was an open book at Nets media day on Friday. Among other things, he explained his decision to leave Golden State. Simply put, it was time for a change.

"I felt like it was time for a change. I wanted to play for a new team and simply put, I just did it." — Kevin Durant on his decision to leave the Warriors pic.twitter.com/cvwmNo53WO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 27, 2019

Durant also revealed how much thought he put into signing with other teams. The Clippers, Warriors and Knicks were rumored to be on his list, but it sounds like Durant’s mind was already made up to come to Brooklyn.

.@KDTrey5 on how seriously he considered LA, Golden State and the Knicks: "I thought about it for a couple seconds" pic.twitter.com/GAC0gUr7jA — SNY (@SNYtv) September 27, 2019

It’s funny to look back on all the Durant rumors now. At one point, he was a lock to go to New York, then Los Angeles was the frontrunner, and the Warriors were supposedly a real possibility given his injury. Just goes to show how wrong the talking heads can be sometimes.

Durant likely won’t pay for Brooklyn this season, but when he does, the Nets will be getting some serious buzz as a contender.