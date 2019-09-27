LeBron James says Lakers offense will run through Anthony Davis, not him

Anyone who’s played alongside LeBron James knows he’s one of the most ball-dominant players in the NBA, and that he’s the focal point of the offense.

But he appears ready to share the spotlight with his new teammate, apparently.

It’s possible that at 34 years of age, after having his past season cut short due to injury, moreso than any campaign of his entire career, he probably knows he has to do whatever it takes to preserve his body.

As such, when asked about Anthony Davis’ role in the Lakers offense, James made sure to indicate the offense will run through him.

“We all know how great Anthony Davis is,” LeBron said. “And if we’re not playing through Anthony Davis while he’s on the floor, there’s no sense in having him on the floor. He’s that great. It doesn’t mean every time down the floor we throw it to him, throw it to him and throw it to him, but we have the ability to do that.”

LeBron on running offense through Anthony Davis … pic.twitter.com/cmpuQ70X9h — Harrison D. Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) September 27, 2019

Now we just want to know how the Lakers plan to handle load management for James and AD.