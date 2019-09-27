Look: Antonio Brown shares bizarre sketch of himself as Muhammad Ali

Troubled receiver Antonio Brown doesn’t lack creativity, that’s for sure. As for everything else, well, that’s all up for debate, as AB is literally sabotaging his NFL career over his image, and his social media shine.

And even though social media has been his downfall, he hasn’t taken a hiatus or scrubbed his accounts. Not only that, it’s actually been quite the opposite, as AB has been firing off tweets and Instagram posts — even going at it with Rams safety Eric Weddle yesterday.

Friday was a bit different, as AB reverted to a strategy he’s utilized many times over the past year — talking about how great he is. He posted a bizarre piece of artwork on Instagram, with himself portrayed as legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

“float A 🐝 float ; stay fly like a 🦋” was the caption that accompanied the post.

Ali is on the GOAT discussion — while AB is not — so we’re not buying this one, especially with Brown stealing the famed boxer’s slogan.