Redskins rumors indicate Jay Gruden could get fired if team loses to Giants

The Washington Redskins are off to a 0-3 start, and changes could be on the horizon, unless the team’s record improves soon.

Washington finished last season with a 7-9 record, and the team appears headed down an even more tumultuous road this season, and management may look to make a major shift in the coaching hierarchy as a result.

Jay Gruden’s record since he took over in 2014 is 35-47-1, and, well, that’s pretty bad. The team has had one playoff appearance during that time, and that one game was a loss.

As such, the clock is ticking on Gruden, and a recent report states that he could even be fired as early as next week, if the Redskins lose to the Giants on Sunday.

Two people with knowledge of the situation say Jay Gruden could be fired if the Redskins lose on Sunday. (via @Lescarpenter, @ngreenberg) https://t.co/n5IGlgYxwJ — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) September 27, 2019

The Redskins are listed as 3-point underdogs in the game, going up against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Losing to Jones in his first career NFL start could be the nail in Gruden’s coffin.