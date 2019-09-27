The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Sept 27/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 45 (out of 50) points
Record: 27-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 29-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Danny Kingad – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13thOn to the championship finals for DJ.
3) (3) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 33 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
Next Fight: TBA
4) (5) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 25 points
Record: 45-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs Lyoto Machida – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th
Champion no more.
5) (6) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 24 points
Record: 29-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Juan Archuleta – Bellator 227 – Sept 28th
Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now off to the featherweight tournament.
6) (NR) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight – 20 points
Record: 21-2, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bellator’s women’s featherweight division just got waaaay more interesting.
7) (7) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 18 points
Record: 21-5-1
Last Five Fights: 3-1-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs #9 Douglas Lima – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th
We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.
8) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 17 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.
Record: 31-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs #7 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th
Lima will get a chance to avenge his loss to Rory Mac and get his gold back.
10) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 12 points
Record: 28-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
Next Fight: vs Kai Asakura – Rizin 18 – Aug 18th
A surprising KO loss in his last fight dropped Supernova precipitously on our list.
Bubbling under: Phil Davis, Julia Budd, Vadim Nemkov, Michael Chandler, Christian Lee, Kayla Harrison, Anatoly Tokov, Jon Fitch, Miranda Maverick, A.J. McKee, Vitaly Minakov, Timofey Nastyukhin
