MMA Manifesto

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Sept 27/19

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Sept 27/19

MMA Manifesto

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Sept 27/19

By September 27, 2019

By: |

Jan 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryan Bader (blue gloves) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red gloves) during Bellator 214 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.

 

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1 Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 45 (out of 50) points
          Record: 27-5, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
          Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
          Next Fight: TBA

The champ champ is still #1.

 

2) (2) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 35 points
          Record: 29-3-1
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Danny Kingad – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13thOn to the championship finals for DJ.

 

3) (3) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 33 points

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Rafael Lovato Jr. (red gloves) defeats Gerald Harris (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports


          Record: 10-0
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
          Next Fight: TBA

AND NEW!!!!!!!

4) (5)  Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 25 points
Record: 45-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs Lyoto Machida – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th

Champion no more.

 

5) (6) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 24 points
          Record: 29-4
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: vs Juan Archuleta – Bellator 227 – Sept 28th

Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now off to the featherweight tournament.

6) (NR) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight – 20 points
          Record: 21-2, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: TBA

Bellator’s women’s featherweight division just got waaaay more interesting.

7) (7)  Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 18 points

Apr 27, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Rory Macdonald (with belt) reacts after his bout against Jon Fitch (not pictured) during Bellator 220 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

          Record: 21-5-1
          Last Five Fights: 3-1-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs #9 Douglas Lima – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th

We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.

 

8) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 17 points

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ilima Macfarlane (red gloves) reacts after defeating Emily Ducote (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Record:  10-0
Last Five Fights:  5-0
Record vs Top 10:  0-0
Next Fight:  TBA

Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.

 

9) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 15 points
          Record: 31-7
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
          Next Fight: vs #7 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th

Lima will get a chance to avenge his loss to Rory Mac and get his gold back.

 

10) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 12 points
          Record: 28-3
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
          Next Fight: vs Kai Asakura – Rizin 18 – Aug 18th

A surprising KO loss in his last fight dropped Supernova precipitously on our list.

Dropped off: (10) Phil Davis

Bubbling under: Phil Davis, Julia Budd, Vadim Nemkov, Michael Chandler, Christian Lee, Kayla Harrison, Anatoly Tokov, Jon Fitch, Miranda Maverick, A.J. McKee, Vitaly Minakov, Timofey Nastyukhin

 

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home