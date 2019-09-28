9/28/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (84-76) are playing out the string, but they still had some big moments last night. Pete Alonso tied the rookie record for home runs by slugging his 52nd home run and Marcus Stroman delivered another strong start as the Mets topped the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves (97-63) 4-2. The Mets will look to pick up their third straight win and secure a series victory tonight as they continue their weekend set with the Braves. First pitch for tonight’s nationally televised game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (10-10, 4.37 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz was hammered by the Miami Marlins on Monday, giving up six runs in five innings to suffer his 10th loss of the year. The Braves will counter with righty Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.46 ERA). Foltynewicz last pitched on September 20, when he pitched eight shutout innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants and earn his eighth win of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: FOX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 1-2 with a 3.96 ERA in five starts against the Braves in 2019.
- Foltynewicz faced the Mets in New York on August 23, giving up a run in seven innings, but wasn’t a factor in the decision of a game the Braves went on to win in extra innings.
- After sitting out yesterday, Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cano will bat third and start at second base while Conforto returns to right field and hits cleanup.
- Wilson Ramos is out of the lineup again as the Mets give him some time off with the season winding down. Rene Rivera will catch and bat eighth.
- Freddie Freeman is 7 for 28 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI’s in his career against Matz.
- Pete Alonso is one home run shy of setting the all time rookie record for most long balls in a single season.
