Four MLB teams reach 100 wins in the same season for the first time

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, there are four teams in the same season that have reached the 100-win mark. According to Dayn Perry of CBS Sports, the Minnesota Twins became the fourth team this season with 100 wins when they beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The Twins, who are at 100 wins and 60 losses, have joined the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros as the three other teams with 100 regular season wins in 2019. The Yankees are at 103 wins and 57 losses. The Dodgers are at 104 wins and 56 losses and the Astros are at 105 wins and 55 losses.

In Minnesota’s four run win over Kansas City on Friday, the Twins jumped out to a 6-1 lead with two runs each in the first, second and third innings. The game only went seven innings because of heavy rain.

Two Twins players hit home runs. Third baseman Miguel Sano put the Twins up 4-1 in the second inning with a two run home run that scored shortstop Ronald Torreyes. Center fielder Ryan LaMarre of Royal Oak, MI then hit his second home run of the season with a two-run home run in the third inning which scored first baseman C.J. Cron of Fullerton, CA and put Minnesota up 6-1.

For Sano it was his 34th home run of the season. It went 439 feet to left center. LaMarre’s home run also went to left center field and went 409 feet.

The Twins got a quality start from starting pitcher Jose Berrios, who went the distance in pitching six complete innings. Berrios gave up only two earned runs in 99 pitches, had nine strikeouts, and gave up six hits and two walks for the quality start.

Seven times three teams had won 100 games in a season. That took place in 1942, 1977, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2017 and 2018.