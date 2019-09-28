Jared Cannonier Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – L (Jordan) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – W (Asker) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Cutelaba) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – L (Teixeira) – $52,500 ($50,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 25 Finale – Jul 7/17 – W (Roehrick) – $102,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – L (Blachowicz) – $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – L (Reyes) – $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – W (Branch) – $159,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Silva) – $113,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Hermansson) – $167,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $865,000

