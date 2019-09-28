LOOK: Penn State running backs have a Lawn Boyz chain

Penn State has had a pretty good string of running backs coming through the program in recent years. Saquon Barkley was the NFL’s rookie of the year last season and Miles Sanders is coming off the best performance of his young career with the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night. Penn State’s running back group is still a strength of the team this season, and on Friday night in a rout of Maryland, they got to show off some of their own swagger and swag.

After running for a short touchdown run in Penn State’s 59-0 victory at Maryland, Ricky Slade was seen sitting on the sideline with a “Lawn Boyz” chain around his neck. Penn State’s running back group refers to themselves as the lawn boyz because they take care of business on the ground.

Penn State racked up 198 rushing yards on Maryland with five touchdowns split between four different players. Quarterback Sean Clifford had one of the rushing touchdowns to go with his stellar passing night (26-of-31 for 398 yards and three touchdowns), and Will Levis punched in two of the scores himself once he entered the game. Slade and Journey Brown each scored a touchdown on the ground and Brown added another with a reception.

Penn State is averaging 193.5 rushing yards per game, good for fifth in the Big Ten as Week 5 continues to unfold. Wisconsin leads the conference with Jonathan Taylor leading the way, and Ohio State is close behind. Maryland is still No. 3 in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, although Penn State limited them to just 60 yards Friday night. Nebraska has the fourth-best rushing average in the Big Ten as they prepare to face Ohio State Saturday night.

Penn State now has 15 rushing touchdowns this season. Last season, Penn State led all Big Ten schools with 34 rushing touchdowns. Penn State also led the Big Ten in 2017 with 36 rushing touchdowns.

Check out the Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast! The podcast re-launches on Monday, Sept. 30 with final thoughts from Penn State’s big win against Maryland! Follow on Twitter @LockedOnNittany!