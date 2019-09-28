Ovince Saint Preux Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, Strikeforce & UFC fights only (from July 2011 onward)

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Voleker vs Bowling III – Jul 22/11 – W (Cason) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 to win)

Strikeforce: Melendez vs Masvidal – Dec 17/11 – L (Mousasi) – $17,000

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Apr 18/12 – W (Cook) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – W (Villante) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Donovan) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Krylov) – $102,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – W (Jimmo) – $58,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Saint Preux – Aug 16/14 – L (Bader) – $36,000*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – W (Rua) – $122,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Cummins) – $88,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – L (Teixeira) – $111,000 ($51,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Cavalcante) – $112,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Jones) – $85,000 ($55,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 204 – Oct 8/16 – L (Manuwa) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – L (Oezdemir) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (de Lima) – $129,800 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $4,800 from de Lima for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami – Sept 23/17 – W (Okami) – $193,000 ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Anderson) – $186,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 23/18 – L (Latifi) – $98,000 ($83,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – W (Pedro) – $221,000 ($83,000 to show, $83,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – L (Reyes) – $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – L (Krylov) – $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Oleksiejczuk) – $242,000 ($86,000 to show, $86,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $2,214,800

