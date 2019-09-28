MMA Manifesto

UFC Copenhagen Pick 'Em Results

September 28, 2019

Congratulations to Isaac for winning our UFC Copenhagen  Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Michael J for being September’s winner via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 243 on Oct 6th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Jack Hermansson – 83%
Mark Madsen – 77%
Gunnar Nelson – 77%
Khalil Rountree – 80%
Michal Oleksiejczuk – 53%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 84-47 (64%)

 


1 Isaac 9
2 Sam Keary 7
2 Daniel Sansone 7
4 The MMA Manifesto 5
4 Tamieka Garcia 5
4 Corey Heck 5
7 Herman Martinez 4
7 Vic Rattanasithy 4
7 Chandul Perera 4
7 theJawas 4
11 SternFan74 3
11 Cameron Walsh 3
11 Steve Risk 3
11 MMAinVA 3
11 Josemari Oste Joaquin 3
11 Robert Oakes 3
11 larry chaput 3
11 Blake cooper 3
11 James Weise 3
20 Neil H. 2
20 Glen Purvis 2
20 Nathan H. 2
20 Michael J. 2
20 Jared storey 2
20 Daniel sanchez 2
26 Barry Oh 1
26 Brandon Kaplan 1
26 Derek Imm 1
26 Declan 1
26 Cameron Smith 1
31 Mark Moreno 0

 

September Top Five

1 Michael J. 16
2 Herman Martinez 16
2 The MMA Manifesto 16
4 Blake cooper 15
4 Isaac 15

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 169
2 Brandon Kaplan 159
3 Herman Martinez 156
4 Michael J. 153
4 MMAinVA 153
6 Dave K. 152
7 Derek Imm 149
8 Neil H. 143
9 Sternfan74 142
9 The MMA Manifesto 142

 

