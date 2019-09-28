Congratulations to Isaac for winning our UFC Copenhagen Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Michael J for being September’s winner via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 243 on Oct 6th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jack Hermansson – 83%

Mark Madsen – 77%

Gunnar Nelson – 77%

Khalil Rountree – 80%

Michal Oleksiejczuk – 53%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 84-47 (64%)



UFC Copenhagen Pick ‘Em Results

1 Isaac 9 2 Sam Keary 7 2 Daniel Sansone 7 4 The MMA Manifesto 5 4 Tamieka Garcia 5 4 Corey Heck 5 7 Herman Martinez 4 7 Vic Rattanasithy 4 7 Chandul Perera 4 7 theJawas 4 11 SternFan74 3 11 Cameron Walsh 3 11 Steve Risk 3 11 MMAinVA 3 11 Josemari Oste Joaquin 3 11 Robert Oakes 3 11 larry chaput 3 11 Blake cooper 3 11 James Weise 3 20 Neil H. 2 20 Glen Purvis 2 20 Nathan H. 2 20 Michael J. 2 20 Jared storey 2 20 Daniel sanchez 2 26 Barry Oh 1 26 Brandon Kaplan 1 26 Derek Imm 1 26 Declan 1 26 Cameron Smith 1 31 Mark Moreno 0

September Top Five

1 Michael J. 16 2 Herman Martinez 16 2 The MMA Manifesto 16 4 Blake cooper 15 4 Isaac 15

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 169 2 Brandon Kaplan 159 3 Herman Martinez 156 4 Michael J. 153 4 MMAinVA 153 6 Dave K. 152 7 Derek Imm 149 8 Neil H. 143 9 Sternfan74 142 9 The MMA Manifesto 142

