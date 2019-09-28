Congratulations to Isaac for winning our UFC Copenhagen Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Michael J for being September’s winner via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 243 on Oct 6th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Jack Hermansson – 83%
Mark Madsen – 77%
Gunnar Nelson – 77%
Khalil Rountree – 80%
Michal Oleksiejczuk – 53%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 84-47 (64%)
UFC Copenhagen Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Isaac
|9
|2
|Sam Keary
|7
|2
|Daniel Sansone
|7
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|4
|Tamieka Garcia
|5
|4
|Corey Heck
|5
|7
|Herman Martinez
|4
|7
|Vic Rattanasithy
|4
|7
|Chandul Perera
|4
|7
|theJawas
|4
|11
|SternFan74
|3
|11
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|11
|Steve Risk
|3
|11
|MMAinVA
|3
|11
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|3
|11
|Robert Oakes
|3
|11
|larry chaput
|3
|11
|Blake cooper
|3
|11
|James Weise
|3
|20
|Neil H.
|2
|20
|Glen Purvis
|2
|20
|Nathan H.
|2
|20
|Michael J.
|2
|20
|Jared storey
|2
|20
|Daniel sanchez
|2
|26
|Barry Oh
|1
|26
|Brandon Kaplan
|1
|26
|Derek Imm
|1
|26
|Declan
|1
|26
|Cameron Smith
|1
|31
|Mark Moreno
|0
September Top Five
|1
|Michael J.
|16
|2
|Herman Martinez
|16
|2
|The MMA Manifesto
|16
|4
|Blake cooper
|15
|4
|Isaac
|15
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|169
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|159
|3
|Herman Martinez
|156
|4
|Michael J.
|153
|4
|MMAinVA
|153
|6
|Dave K.
|152
|7
|Derek Imm
|149
|8
|Neil H.
|143
|9
|Sternfan74
|142
|9
|The MMA Manifesto
|142
