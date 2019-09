The Twins became the first MLB team ever to hit 300 home runs in a single season, and it doesn’t appear as if they’re slowing down anytime soon.

And as for the Yankees, well, they’re not far behind, as they hit No. 300 just a day later, when Giancarlo Stanton crushed their 300th on Friday night.

The two teams may soon battle it out in the playoffs, and we can’t wait to see the home run-fest unfold.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]