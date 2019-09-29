Deshaun Watson seen staying, working out on field by himself after tough loss (Video)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson saw his team’s offense struggle in a disappointing 16-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, and it appeared to have a long lasting effect on him.

So much so that Watson was actually seen working out on the field with a coach after the game — even after warming up and playing all four quarters a number of hours earlier.

After the Texans tough loss today, Deshaun Watson went back onto the field hours later to work with QB coach Quincy Avery ✊ @brgridiron (via @AaronWilson_NFL) pic.twitter.com/5he22BdKQc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2019

That shows how passionate Watson is about winning, and improving his play, so he and his teammates can play up to their full potential. It was likely a game that they had circled, as squaring off against young quarterback Kyle Allen was a favorable matchup, but they did not come out on top, so it’s back to the drawing board.