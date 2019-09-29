Gegard Mousasi Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Carano vs Cyborg – Aug 15/09 – W (Sobral) – $25,000

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Rogers – Nov 7/09 – W (Sokoudjou) – $25,000*

Strikeforce: Nashville – Apr 17/10 – L (Lawal) – $25,000*

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Daley – Apr 9/11 – D (Jardine) – $150,000

Strikeforce: Melendez vs Masvidal – Dec 17/11 – W (Saint Preux) – $150,000

Strikeforce: Marquardt vs Saffiedine – Jan 12/13 – W (Kyle) – $175,000

UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs Latifi – Apr 6/13 – W (Latifi) – $175,000*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Mousasi – Feb 15/14 – L (Machida) – $225,000 ($175,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Mousasi – May 31/14 – W (Munoz) – $225,000 ($175,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Mousasi – Sept 5/14 – L (Souza) – $175,000*

UFC on Fox: Gustafsson vs Johnson – Jan 24/15 – W (Henderson) – $225,000 ($175,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Faber – May 16/15 – W (Philippou) – $175,000*

UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs Nelson – Sept 27/15 – L (Hall) – $75,000 ($70,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – W (Leites) – $110,000 ($70,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Santos) – $170,000 ($75,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 204 – Oct 9/16 – W (Belfort) – $130,000 ($80,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Hall) – $140,000 ($85,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Weidman) – $150,000 ($90,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Bellator 185 – Oct 20/17 – W (Shlemenko) – $100,000*

Bellator 200 – May 25/18 – W (Carvalho) – $100,000*

Bellator 206 – Sept 29/18 – W (MacDonald) – $150,000

Bellator 223 – Jun 22/19 – L (Lovato Jr.) – $150,000*

Bellator 228 – Sept 28/19 – W (Machida) – $150,000

Total career earnings: $3,175,000