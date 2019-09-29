Kawhi Leonard booed by Rams fans at game in LA (Video)

Los Angeles is still a Lakers town, first and foremost, and Kawhi Leonard learned that lesson on Sunday.

It was beautiful football weather, so Leonard elected to hit up the Bucs-Rams game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

He didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from fans, though — in fact, it was quite the opposite.

Leonard was shown on the videoboard at one point during the third quarter of the game, and he was showered by boos.

Kawhi was booed when he was shown at the Rams game in L.A. 😬 (via @RPMSports18) pic.twitter.com/b8g7v4fuFd — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) September 29, 2019

Lakers fans made their opinion about how Leonard treated free agency quite clear there.