Kenny Golladay makes unbelievable toe-tap TD catch to give Lions lead over Chiefs (Video)

The Lions were in dire need of a score in the clutch moments late in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay stepped up big-time.

Kansas City had a lead throughout most of the game, but Detroit did not quit, with quarterback Matthew Stafford driving his team down the field late in the game.

The Lions were faced with a second-and-goal scenario from the six-yard line, in desperate need of a score, and that’s when Golladay balled out. Stafford floated a ball in his direction, near the sideline, and Golladay did an excellent job of getting one foot in and tapping the other one down — just inches from the sideline — for the go-ahead score.

That play gave the Lions the lead with under three minutes remaining, and was huge.