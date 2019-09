ESPN analyst Rex Ryan and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield traded barbs this week, and it appears the troll jobs have not ended as of yet.

It began when Ryan called Mayfield “overrated as hell” — seemingly out of nowhere — on TV earlier this week.

Rex Ryan called Baker Mayfield "overrated as hell" and @PatMcAfeeShow is BAFFLED! pic.twitter.com/M9pdoS6pRW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 23, 2019

That obviously didn’t go over well with Mayfield, who responded with a shot at Ryan about him being out of coaching.

Rex fired back on Sunday, though, with a Brown suit and orange tie on “NFL Countdown.”

Rex Ryan w/ a nod to #Browns fans this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, wearing a brown suit + orange tie. pic.twitter.com/YP3bF7s8sm — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 29, 2019

Clever.