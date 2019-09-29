Orioles OF Steve Wilkerson makes catch of the year in final 2019 game (Video)

The Orioles have been tough to watch this season, but outfielder Steve Wilkerson rewarded the fans that have stuck it out with an unbelievably play to save his team during Sunday’s game against the Red Sox.

It may have, in fact, been the catch of the year, so it was ironic that it came in game No. 162.

The play happened when the ball was crushed to right field, in a 4-4 tie, for what looked like a surefire two-run homer. Wilkerson would have none of it, though, as he leaped up and brought the ball back in play with an amazing grab.

What a play.