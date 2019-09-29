Pete Alonso breaks MLB record for most home runs in a season by a rookie

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, FL set the Major League Baseball record on Saturday for most home runs in a single regular season by a rookie with 53. Alonso tied the record on Friday night in a 4-2 Mets win over the Atlanta Braves and then broke the record on September 28 in a 3-0 Mets win over the Braves.

Aaron Judge of Linden, CA held the old Major League Baseball record for home runs in a season by a rookie. Judge, who also had a New York connection, had 52 home runs while with the New York Yankees in 2017.

Alonso tied Judge’s record on September 27 with a solo home run in the first inning off of Braves starting pitcher Dallas Kuechel. It was a 361 foot home run to left field and put the Mets on the scoreboard for the first time after the Braves opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning.

Then on Saturday, Alonso’s record breaking home run came in the third inning off of Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz. Once again Alonso’s hit was a solo home run which put the Mets up 3-0 at the time. The record breaking 415 foot blast to center field was the second home run for the Mets in the inning. Catcher Rene Rivera hit a two run home run off of Foltynewicz that scored third baseman Todd Frazier of Point Pleasant, NJ. Rivera’s home run came with zero out and Alonso’s home run came with two out.

With the losses to the Mets, Atlanta is now unable to reach 100 wins on the season. They are currently at 97 wins and 64 losses. The Braves will have the number two seed in the National League playoffs and will host either the St. Louis Cardinals or the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the National League Divisional Series.