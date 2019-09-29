Watch: Sean McDermott kicks Bill Belichick's son off field before game

There’s no love lost when the Patriots and Bills square off on the football field, as the divisional rivalry often brings plenty of fireworks and trash talk on gameday.

Sunday’s matchup between the two undefeated (3-0) teams in the battle for first place in the AFC East brought some tension before the game even kicked off — involving coaches no less.

It happened when a few Patriots staffers took their time walking off the field while the Bills were warming up, and Buffalo’s head coach, Sean McDermott, did not like it. He kicked them off the field — shooing Bill Belichick’s son, of all people, off the field.

Guy on the left is Bill Belichick’s son Brian. https://t.co/kaeTkz9JZX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 29, 2019

Be gone!