Adam Thielen throws shade at Kirk Cousins after loss

The Vikings’ championship window is shrinking, and it appears that sense of urgency is beginning to have an effect on the team’s players.

Minnesota sits at the bottom of the ultra-competitive NFC North, with a 2-2 record, having lost two divisional games already. Sunday’s 16-6 loss to the Bears was a pathetic performance on offense, as the team was shut out through most of the game, and lost a game to backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who played nearly the entirety of it.

The Bears defense manhandled the Vikings offensive line, and that made life difficult for quarterback Kirk Cousins. He dink-and-dunked his way to 233 yards, but it took 36 attempts to get there, and was not an efficient performance. His teammate, Adam Thielen, appeared to throw him under the bus after the loss as well, with a comment about not throwing downfield.

“At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” he said. “That’s when you have to be able to throw the ball… You have to be able to hit the deep balls.”

Cousins will likely take the high road, as he usually does, but he can’t like hearing that come out of his receiver’s mouth.