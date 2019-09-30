Brawl erupts among fans at Errol Spence-Shawn Porter fight (Video)

It was lit at the Errol Spence-Shawn Porter fight at Staples Center over the weekend — both in and outside the ring.
Spencer and Porter were front and center, as the two battled it out on the ring — being the big show on the night, which was expected.
But fans must have been inspired, as they got into the spirit, too, and that was not something anyone could have predicted.
Regardless, fans began brawling after the fourth round ended, over a debate between who was winning the fight, according to TMZ Sports, which obtained this video.
Those fans had no chill.
