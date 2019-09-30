Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)

It was known that Landon Collins’ tenure in New York didn’t end well, with the mouthy safety having plenty to say about the Giants organization.

That bad blood spilled over into Sunday’s game, when the Redskins safety faced his former team for the first time, and he apparently had a lot to say to his former teammates.

It probably didn’t help that the Redskins got embarrassed, 24-3, and maybe that was why Collins was seen getting into it with Giants players in the handshake line after the game. He actually had to be restrained by Giants running back Wayne Gallman, as Collins went after Jabrill Peppers, with the two nearly scrapping.

Heated exchange between Landon Collins and some members of the Giants postgame 👀 pic.twitter.com/ekeDXMoCDP — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) September 29, 2019

A return to Big Blue doesn’t ever seem to be in the cards for Collins, that’s for sure.