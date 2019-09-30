LOOK: AEW Reveals Opening Intro For 'Dynamite'

AEW has revealed the opening intro for Dynamite. Tony Khan’s company will debut its new weekly TV program on Wednesday, October 2 on the TNT Network.

Dynamite‘s visually striking intro gives fans just a glimpse of the new program, which is the first pro wrestling show to arrive on TNT since WCW closed its doors in 2000. The new show will air at 8pm EST in the U.S. and will be available internationally on FITE TV.

AEW is the brainchild of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks of course, as the trio teamed up in 2018 for All In.That night made pro wrestling history and was followed by four events over the next year. The most recent, All Out, saw Chris Jericho crowned the first ever AEW World champion.

But even though AEW has grown in popularity from the very beginning, many fans believed that WWE would respond and that’s exactly what happened when NXT was moved to Wednesday nights. The black and gold brand will air opposite of AEW at 8pm EST on the USA Network.

AEW’s first night on TNT will feature Cody versus Sammy Guevara, which is set to open the show. MJF will face Brandon Cutler and Hangman Page will take on PAC. Kenny Omega will team with The Young Bucks against Chris Jericho and two mystery partners in a huge six-man match.

The first ever AEW Women’s World champion will be decided when Nyla Rose faces Riho and Jon Moxley is scheduled to appear live on the program. Moxley has been out of action since having surgery to remove a MRSA staph infection in his elbow in late August. Jon was booked to face PAC at All Out but now that match has been booked for Full Gear on November 9.