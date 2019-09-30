Look: Joel Embiid shows off hilariously crazy new haircut

Sixers big man Joel Embiid has actually been fairly quiet on social media during the offseason, which is out of the ordinary for him, but he came back with a banger on Monday.

The last time we saw Embiid, he saw crying as he walked off the court following a crushing loss to the Raptors in Game 7 of the second-round playoff series, and it appears that brutal beat really had a lasting impact on him, causing him to work out extra hard over the summer.

But he came back strong on Monday, going viral with an update to his Instagram story, showing off a crazy new haircut.

Embiid really tryna be Cynthia huh pic.twitter.com/j6m1efEjn0 — em (@philahype) October 1, 2019

That looks more like a ceiling fan than a hairdo, but we’d love to see the seven-footer rocking it on the court.