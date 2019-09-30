The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Lina Lansberg +325 over Macy Chiasson
Notable New Champions:
- WBO International Heavyweight Champion: Daniel Dubois
- British Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion: Daniel Dubois
- WBA “Regular” World Junior Welterweight Champion: Mario Barrios
- WBC World Super Middleweight Champion: David Benavidez
- WBC World Welterweight Champion: Errol Spence Jr.
- Interim Glory Light Heavyweight Champion: Alex Pereira
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Now What?: What the fuck do we do about Jared Cannonier? Here’s the facts on Cannonier. The plus? He’s won his last three, all by TKO, including a win over one of the best over in Anderson Silva and a main event win over Jack Hermansson in Hermansson’s home country. That’s not up for debate. The cons? He’s 4-3 in his last seven, he’s 35 years old. Are they going to book him for a legit push? He’s unpredictable and can vary whenever he’s in the cage. Is he just on a good run, or has he turned the corner? Those are the questions concerning him, and what will be curious going forward.
- The Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Rolls On: As expected all four favorites on Saturday advanced, as Daniel Weichel, AJ Mckee, Patricio Freire, and Darrion Caldwell advanced. In Freire’s case, he also had a title defense. The quarterfinals resume in December.
- The Box of Raisins: We’re rolling into October, so let me make a Halloween simile. After Errol Spence Jr.‘s split-decision win over Shawn Porter, we had a Halloween basket full of treats to choose from. We had the top choice in the whole bag, the King-Sized Butterfinger (Terence Crawford), we had the solid, always-reliable mini-bag of M&Ms (Manny Pacquiao), maybe even the strange, exciting candy that the foreign neighbors handed out with the weird marks over the letters (Kudratillo Abdukakhorov), but no. Instead we get the box of raisins in the welterweight division, Danny freaking Garcia. It’s booked and dated. I know PBC and Top Rank won’t work together on this fight, and PBC has plenty of “name” welterweights, but c’mon man, let’s actually follow up with excitement for once.
