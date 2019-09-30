Vontaze Burfict suspended rest of season for illegal hit in Week 4

Vontaze Burfict’s violent nature on the football field has cost him some games in the past, but nothing quite compares to his latest offense.

The NFL announced Monday that Burfict has been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules. The suspension comes a day after the Raiders linebacker was tossed from Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on tight end Jack Doyle.

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

Burfict is no stranger to discipline from the league. He’s been fined and/or suspended every year since he entered the league in 2012.

Vontaze Burfict has now been suspended four times for a total of 22 games, costing him $4,622,182 in salary and been fined nine other times totaling $411,064. Over $5M lost for unacceptable on-field actions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 30, 2019

Burfict is expected to appeal the suspension, but it seems the league has run out of patience for his recklessness.