Dying Alive: "Maybe it’s Erik Estrada, you don’t know."
Dying Alive: "Maybe it’s Erik Estrada, you don’t know."
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Pat Damp
October 1, 2019
The whole squad is back. Jesse returns from his Olive Garden adventure to talk Penguins, the NHL and more. We discuss training camp, a potential Jack Johnson trade, camp surprises and we again take a stab at the over/unders for this season.
Subscribe on
iTunes, SoundCloud and Spotify
Dying Alive, Penguins
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Stream Live Sports With ESPN+
More Sports
28m
While the MLB is underway, the fans are eagerly waiting for the competition to start. Yes, the event has already started whereas it (…)
33m
Another game from the MLB doing its talks around, is the one between Nationals and Brewers which is scheduled on this coming Saturday, 12th (…)
44m
The Clemson Tigers have made the College Football Playoff in each of the last four seasons and have won 20 straight games dating back to (…)
48m
Nationals will face Brewers in the seventh game of MLB Stanley Cup Finals 2019. An important match for both two teams. Nationals vs (…)
51m
The matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers Vs. Washington Nationals is one of the great matches. Two of the best rivals in the MLB season (…)
55m
Brewers in the home will play against Nationals in Away on 1st October 2019. check out all live stream options including Reddit MLB streams (…)
58m
Nationals will face Brewers on 1st October 2019, the live coverage starts at 10.10 PM ET. The Boston Red Sox will play the Houston (…)
6hr
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Andy Brown. Fresh from completing his tour of all 30 Major League stadiums, the (…)
8hr
Just spit-balling here… Kinda celebrating a 2-2 record at the quarter mark, realizing how much worse things could be… Can you (…)
8hr
NBA 8hr ago
There’s been a lot of talk about Rockets superstar James Harden, and how he’s been working hard during the offseason on another (…)
More Penguins
Comments