Dying Alive: "Maybe it’s Erik Estrada, you don’t know."

By October 1, 2019

The whole squad is back. Jesse returns from his Olive Garden adventure to talk Penguins, the NHL and more. We discuss training camp, a potential Jack Johnson trade, camp surprises and we again take a stab at the over/unders for this season.

