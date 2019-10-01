Listen: Damian Lillard fires back at Shaq to continue rap battle

Shaq took a few shots at Damian Lillard, and it didn’t take long for the Trail Blazers point guard to respond.

It’s unclear exactly what really got their beef started, but whatever it was caused Shaq to put out a diss track on Monday, with this excerpt being a part of it:

“You see this flow it got a little Hall of Fame on it, Dame shoot jumpers…Shaq still bang on it, MVP candidate you are not one.”

Shaq dropped a 4-minute diss track on Damian Lillard! Legendary I'm a hip hop scholar

I'm tryin' to get a billion who gives a f**k about a D.O.L.L.A Take ya time to respond, there's no hurry

You’ll never be Westbrook, never be Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/oKQSBSeo27 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 1, 2019

Lillard wasted no time in firing back, especially with preseason play yet to start, as he took to the booth and put out a track on Tuesday. Check it out below.

Shaq won that round — clearly. He came much harder than Dame did.