Look: Lonzo Ball shows off new, improved shooting form

The Lakers chose not to tinker with Lonzo Ball’s shooting motion, despite advice from many other scouts and execs around the league.

That proved to be a mistake, as he shot only 40 percent from the field last season, and 32.9 percent from three-point range. In today’s day and age, that just doesn’t cut it for guards at the NBA level.

The Pelicans traded for Ball during the offseason, though, and it appears their coaching staff wasted no time in attempting to correct Ball’s odd shooting form. He showed off a new and improved shot and release in practice, and you can check it out below.

It looks much more fluid and clean, and should yield positive results for Lonzo. Time will tell, though.