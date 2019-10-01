The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Competitiveness: Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion.

So here are your five best gold options for the weekend.

t4. Vacant WBO World/WBC Diamond Junior Middleweight Championships: Claressa Shields (9-0) vs. Ivana Habazin (20-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 2: After a solid routing of Christina Hammer, which was the dream fight at middleweight, Shields is coming down in weight to junior middleweight to find better fights. The clear matchup that could concievably work is against Cecilia Braekhus.

Excitement: 2

Juice: 2: I appreciate that Showtime is fully committing to making Flint Shields’s home base. Bud Crawford in Omaha, Andre Ward in Oakland. Early in your career, it’s paramount to get a home base, especially for a niche audience as women’s boxing, before branching out to a national audience.

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 13

t4. WBO International Junior Bantamweight Championship: James Smith (13-2) vs. Jarico O’Quinn (12-0-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 3

Excitement: 3

Juice: 2: It’s a nice little setup here for another local to win a title, as O’Quinn is born and raised in Detroit.

Prestige: 2: It’s a secondary title, but it’s the highest secondary title for the WBO. The current WBO champ at SuperFly? Kazuto Ioka.

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 13

3. Fight To Win 155lb Black Belt No-Gi Championship: Matheus Gabriel vs. Augusto Tanquinho Mendes

When/Where: Friday, 6:30pm, FloGrappling

Competitiveness: 5: Two of the best grapplers at lightweight tangle.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3: A lot of the best grapplers in the world are on the come-down from the ADCCs and taking the week off, so it might take another week or two for the grappling scene to return.

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 15

t1. UFC Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (c) (20-4) vs. Israel Adesanya (ic) (17-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 5: Two of the toughest, most exciting, and most dynamic fighters in the world locking horns in front of a rabid audience.

Excitement: 5

Juice: 2

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 2: High price tag for a 1.5 fight card.

Total: 19

t1. Vacant IBO/IBF World Middleweight Championships: Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 3

Excitement: 4

Juice: 4: Interesting. GGG was stripped of this very IBF World Middleweight Championship in June of last year when he wouldn’t fight Derevyanchenko. Now, after the Canelo loss, Golovkin’s momentum is such that he really can’t say no anymore.

Prestige: 4: The IBO is whatever, but the IBF is a world championship, but one that was stripped of Golovkin when he wouldn’t fight *checks notes* oh, Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 19