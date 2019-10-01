Top five NFL performers in week 4

After four weeks of the 2019 National Football League regular season, there are only three teams that remain undefeated. They are the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs which share records of four wins and zero losses, and the San Francisco 49ers, which have a record of three wins and zero losses, and had the bye in week four. Here are the top five players from week four of the NFL season.

5) Chris Godwin– Tampa Bay Buccaneers–The native of Philadelphia, PA and product of Penn State was instrumental in leading the Bucs to a franchise record for most points in one game on Sunday in a 55-40 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Godwin caught 12 of his 14 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-40 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

4) Marcus Mariota–Tennessee Titans–The Titans cane away with an impressive road win on Sunday in Atlanta. Marcus Mariota of Honolulu, HI only completed 18 of 27 passes, but had three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 24-10 Titans win over the Falcons. Even though Mariota is only owned in 11% of Yahoo! Fantasy Football leagues, one impressive statistic is that he has a touchdown to interception ratio of seven to zero. The AFC South is tightly contested at the moment with all four teams (the Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts) all at two wins and two losses.

3) Jordan Howard–Philadelphia Eagles–Prior to week four it had been a bit of a struggle for Eagles running back Jordan Howard, who is in his first year in Philly after playing his first three NFL seasons in Chicago. In his first three weeks in 2019, Howard of Gardendale, AL, only had a combined total of 99 rushing yards. However in week four, Howard made the most of his opportunities as he had 15 rushes for 87 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 28 yards and another major score in a Thursday night 34-27 Philadelphia Eagles win over the Green Bay Packers.

2) Nick Chubb–Cleveland Browns– For the first two months of the season, there was speculation that Browns running back Nick Chubb needed to prove himself before he arrival of Kareem Hunt. On Sunday, Chubb, a native of Chattanooga, TN did just that as he had 20 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns, along with three catches for 18 yards in a convincing 40-25 Cleveland Browns win over the Baltimore Ravens.

1)Jameis Winston–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–In addition to Godwin, it was a fantastic day for another Buccaneers player in quarterback Jameis Winston of Bessemer, AL. Winston completed 28 of 41 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the 15 point Tampa Bay road upset win over the Rams on Sunday. There were significant parallels between the 55-40 Tampa Bay win over Los Angeles this year and the 54-51 Rams win over the Kansas City Chiefs last year. What we have learned is that the Rams defense can be beaten and rather easily.