Chris Jericho Mauls Cody Rhodes Following Opening Match of AEW 'Dynamite'

Chris Jericho viciously attacked Cody Rhodes on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on October 2. The AEW World champion stormed the ring following Cody’s opening match versus Sammy Guevara and blindsided Rhodes.

Jericho mauled Cody, hitting him with multiple Codebreakers and even taking the fight outside the ring. Chris left Cody for dead and gave AEW announcer Tony Schiavone a shove for good measure on his way back up the ramp.

Jericho’s attack on Cody is a precursor fo what’s to come when the two men clash at Full Gear on Saturday, November 9. The match will be contested for Jericho’s title, which he won at All Out on August 31.

The match that Chris Jericho interrupted between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara was the first one on Dynamite’s premiere episode on TNT. It marked the first time that the network has featured professional wrestling since WCW closed its doors in 2000.

AEW fans have been counting down the days to Dynamite since the company first announced its deal with TNT. Now the the program is underway, those fans are likely dialed in and preparing for Full Gear and beyond.