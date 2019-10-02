CM Punk Speaks Out On WWE Backstage Rumor

Rumor has been going around this week that former WWE Superstar CM Punk was trying out for WWE’s Backstage studio news show in LA.

Punk recently spoke with Collider Live where he addressed this rumor by saying (quotes courtesy of WrestlingINC):

“Yeah I did it. I’m very much in a position where, ‘Well come talk to me.’”

Punk would add to the comments by saying:

“I’m open to anything. “If they come to me with, ‘Hey we want you to wrestle,’ I’ll say, ‘um, I’m not interested.'”

The Straight Edge Superstar would open up about going through changes as a person since leaving the WWE back in 2014:

“I’ve grown so much as a person and I look back at all the stuff and I don’t need it. I don’t need the confrontation and I don’t need the drama. But I’m a businessman. I also put my morals and my integrity above business deals.”

Punk claims that as a businessman, he will be open to the right deals:

“If you want me to do anything, well OK, come talk to me but don’t waste my time.”

CM Punk claimed that he is not working with WWE and if he were to do the job, he would call it as he sees it:

“I’m not dealing with anybody in WWE. They explained to me what it was and I love Renee Young. Renee Young is a great person… she’s Canadian, so obviously she’s super over-the-top nice and friendly. I prefaced it with, ‘Guys, I’m not going to come in and dump all over stuff just to dump on it. That’s old Phil. But if it’s bad, I’m not going to be able to pretend it’s anything but bad.'”

