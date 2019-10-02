Combat

Fight of the Day: Andrej Shumilin vs. Bruce Baumgartner

Fight of the Day: Andrej Shumilin vs. Bruce Baumgartner

Combat

Fight of the Day: Andrej Shumilin vs. Bruce Baumgartner

By October 2, 2019

By: |

 

Date: August 2, 1996
Card: 1996 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 130kg Freestyle Bronze Medal
Venue: Georgia World Congress Center
Location: Atlanta, Georgia

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

12m

Penguins 12m ago

October 2, 2019 ·

Here we are. Just a single, solitary day away from Penguins hockey officially being back. It was the longest offseason this group has had (…)

More Combat
Home