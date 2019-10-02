Jerry Rice reveals who he believes is greatest player in NFL history

49ers legend Jerry Rice is referred to by many as the GOAT, and the stats back that up.

Rice leads all NFL receivers — current and former — in both receiving yards and receptions, and that’s a record that may never be broken, given the average career of players nowadays. Slot receivers catch a lot of balls, but they get destroyed by linebackers and hybrid safeties coming open over the middle. Tight ends receive a lot of the same treatment. Rice played outside, which shows just how great he was.

And while he’s known as the GOAT WR, there’s a lot of debate about who’s the best running back. As for Rice, he believes it’s Browns legend Jim Brown, which he stated in America’s Game: The NFL at 100, a book he recently co-authored. Not only that, he said Brown is the greatest to have ever played the game. Here’s why:

“It’s everything he brought to the game,” Rice said of Brown, who earned eight all-pro nods in nine seasons, via USA Today. “He didn’t play as long (as other running backs), but he had the speed and physicality, and it’s just the way he played the game.”

For the record, Rice also said Larry Fitzgerald is the best WR currently in the league.