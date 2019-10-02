Jimmy Butler showed up to Heat's first practice insanely early

Jimmy Butler made sure to be on time for his first practice with the Heat by showing up insanely early.

How early? Try six-and-a-half hours.

Miami’s first practice of training camp started at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but Butler showed up 3:30 a.m. to get extra work in.

.@JimmyButler showed up at 3:30am for the Heat's 10am training camp 😳 pic.twitter.com/WB99O9md6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 2, 2019

What’s Butler’s secret? Simple, going to bed early. He says he goes to bed by like 6:30, 7 p.m. to get his nine hours of sleep.

Butler has been a star in the NBA for most of his career, but he hasn’t cracked the list of elite players in the league. His prime years should come in Miami where he’ll once again be the focal point of a team after playing a semi-primary role in his last two stops with the Sixers and Timberwolves.

We’ll see if Butler can put it all together with the Heat, but early morning workout sessions are certainly a good sign.