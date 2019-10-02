Kyle Van Noy, Mike Florio go at it on Twitter

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy apparently is not fond of being compared to other players who once suited up for the team, even if those guys are among some of the best to have ever played their position.

Van Noy earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, coming up huge in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Bills in the epic divisional showdown.

As such, analysts and fans had begun comparing him to former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, who was a stalwart on the defense. Van Noy, apparently, took issue with it, and his response was a bit bizarre.

Kyle Van Noy's response after being compared to Rodney Harrison regarding his role on the team was surprising on @ZoandBertrand…"don't compare me to him man…I have nothing against him, I just don't want to be compared, definitely not to him." 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/cJ41Qa8xCb — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 2, 2019

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who works alongside Harrison at NBC, defended the former NFL great.

Hey Kyle you should get on your knees every night and pray that you will become half the man Rodney Harrison is. https://t.co/GkNeWoF6Rm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 2, 2019

Van Noy fired back with a snarky response.

Dear Mike, Im pretty happy with the man I am and tonight I’ll pray for you instead! 😉 #blessed — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 2, 2019

So, that kinda came out of nowhere.