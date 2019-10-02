Percy Harvin: 'There's not a game that I played in that I wasn't high'

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin played in 79 games over an eight-year career, and he says he was high for every one of them.

In an episode of Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” with Master Tesfatsion, Harvin revealed that he suffers from anxiety, and he was on at least seven prescriptions at one point, but the only thing that really seemed to work for him was smoking marijuana, which he says he did before every game.

“There’s not a game I played in that I wasn’t high” Percy Harvin opens up about his struggles with anxiety during his playing career. New “Untold Stories” with @MasterTes pic.twitter.com/JdbhjyE9dS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2019

Harvin also talked about how the trade from the Minnesota Vikings to the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 increased his anxiety because he was going into an unfamiliar situation, and that may have led to an incident during the week of the Super Bowl with teammate Golden Tate. Harvin recalls punching Tate in the locker room minutes before a team photo, but he and Tate eventually hashed things out in time for the big game, which the Seahawks won despite all the drama going on.

Plenty of former players have acknowledged that they smoked marijuana after games as a way to recover, but Harvin’s situation is somewhat unique.