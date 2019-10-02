The Betting Window for October 4-6

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can earn enough money to move after the realization that your vote counts just as much as this woman’s!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos +325 over Megan Anderson ($5)

Tai Tuivasa -365 over Sergey Spivak ($30)

Jake Matthews -280 over Rostem Akman ($30)

Al Iaquinta +125 over Dan Hooker ($5)

Gennady Golovkin -500 over Sergiy Derevyanchenko ($30)

I said in last week’s Betting Window that unless we’re talking about Amanda Nunes or Cyborg, the talent gap in WMMA is very, very small. I bet against the huge favorite last week, then watched as Lina Lansberg defeated Macy Chiasson as a +325 underdog. Especially the fact that the real Megan Anderson was killed and replaced with all her tattoos copied perfectly before her fight with Holly Holm. It’s the only explanation for how different and shittily she’s looked.

If Walt Harris can turn Spivak’s lights off in less than a minute, than I’m horrified by what Tuivasa can do.

Last Week: $ +25.58

Year To Date: $ -163.05

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.