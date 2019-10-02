Triple H Comments On What Vince McMahon Feels About 'NXT'

Triple H made comments on an interview with Sports Illustrated about what WWE CEO Vince McMahon thinks about NXT and what he wants it to become.

The Father of NXT would go on to say that everything is run by Vince and NXT would not be possible without the Chairman. Here were his exact words:

“Everything that happens within WWE has Vince’s fingerprints on it. There is no NXT without Vince. It wouldn’t exist without him. He wants NXT to be different, something for the more passionate fan base. It’s a darker, grittier feel, it’s different. He totally understands that. But he has no desire to be in the day-to-day operations. Vince has a lot of other things on his plate.”

The Game would then go on to promote NXT and it’s rise from being a developmental show to a third brand along with Raw and SmackDown.

“This is the next step in our growth. I don’t even think the word ‘developmental’ works for us anymore because we are WWE’s third touring brand. This is a place where talent can work their entire career, across the world with NXT UK and soon other places, too, and have a long-lasting, meaningful career in a global brand.”

NXT has started out as just a developmental program to showcase future stars of the company ever since 2012. Now it has become a brand as engaging as Raw and SmackDown.

NXT will premiere it’s two hour broadcast tonight on the USA Network at 8PM and will go head to head against All Elite Wrestling which will air at the same time on TNT.

As NXT starts to branch out as more than just a developmental program, one has to wonder what great and memorable moments and matches it will provide each week to be one of the top wrestling shows today.