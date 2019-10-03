Dan Hooker Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Te-Huna vs Marquardt – Jun 28/14 – W (Entwistle) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Nelson – Sept 20/14 – L (Blanco) – $10,000*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – W (Hioki) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Rodriguez) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir – Mar 20/16 – W (Eddiva) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – L (Knight) – $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (Pearson) – $99,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – W (Diakiese) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Miller) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – W (Burns) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – L (Barboza) – $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Vick) – $210,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $751,000

