Golden Tate addresses Percy Harvin's claim about punching him into a hamper

Former Seahawks receiver Percy Harvin made a bold claim about what he said happened just before Super Bowl XLVIII, but one of his former teammates has refuted it.
Harvin did an interview with Bleacher Report, and he stated that he punched Tate so hard that he fell into a hamper — a few days before the big game kicked off.
It’s interesting because that story never came out in the past, so Harvin’s timing was odd. Moreover, Tate has shot it down, as he came out on Twitter and refuted Harvin’s claim shortly after hearing it.
In reading the tea leaves, it does appear there was a fight, but perhaps Harvin blew it out of proportion a bit.
