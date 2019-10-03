Ho-Sang asks Islanders to trade him

The day started with Newsday’s Brian Hayman reporting that Josh Ho-Sang did not report to Bridgeport for practice and ended with it being revealed that the talented forward had asked to be traded.

Ho-Sang’s camp asked to be traded after he had been waived earlier in the week and Islander general manager Lou Lamoriello told him not to report to the AHL, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday and Arthur Staple of The Athletic. Lamoriello is exploring a trade option for the 23-year-old, both Staple and Gross reported.

The Islander GM told Ho-Sang to give it a week for the team to work something out before he reported to the minor leagues. “Once he goes to Bridgeport, he’s there,” Lamoriello said, according to Staple.

#Isles Lou Lamoriello on whether trade request from Josh Ho-Sang's representative surprised him: "Nothing surprises me anymore. I didn’t think of it but I understand it." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 3, 2019

#Isles Lou Lamoriello says Josh Ho-Sang "will be playing hockey somewhere whether it’s Bridgeport, where he is a recallable player." Said he has not considered Europe as an option for Ho-Sang. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 3, 2019

The news came after Ho-Sang, along with Thomas Hickey and Tanner Fritz cleared waivers on Tuesday. Many observers had expected Ho-Sang to be claimed by another team, but it never occurred.

If Ho-Sang is traded it ends a rocky tenure between the Islanders and their former 28th overall pick in 2014. Ho-Sang has appeared in 53 NHL games and has seven goals and 17 assists in that span.

Despite being a talented winger, Ho-Sang has never been able to find a consistent place in the NHL lineup and he has always had the cloud of a negative reputation hanging over him.