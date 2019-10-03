Isaac Bruce confused by how Rams are managing Todd Gurley

The Rams have made it clear that they’re limiting Todd Gurley’s workload this season, as he’s been splitting carries, rather than being the team’s workhorse.
Gurley dealt with an undisclosed injury to his left knee last season, and while he didn’t undergo surgery over the months leading up to training camp, it did come out that he was dealing with arthritis.
As such, it makes sense that the Rams have been taking it easy with Gurley’s workload. However, former wide receiver Isaac Bruce doesn’t see it that way, as he told TMZ Sports Gurley’s role in the offense has been “perplexing.”
The excerpt reads as follows:
We don’t really agree, as the Rams’ plan sure does make sense — especially in September. It’s a long season, and Gurley wore down as his 2018 campaign progressed, so this year, they’re looking to do the opposite.
