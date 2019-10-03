Isaac Bruce confused by how Rams are managing Todd Gurley

The Rams have made it clear that they’re limiting Todd Gurley’s workload this season, as he’s been splitting carries, rather than being the team’s workhorse.

Gurley dealt with an undisclosed injury to his left knee last season, and while he didn’t undergo surgery over the months leading up to training camp, it did come out that he was dealing with arthritis.

As such, it makes sense that the Rams have been taking it easy with Gurley’s workload. However, former wide receiver Isaac Bruce doesn’t see it that way, as he told TMZ Sports Gurley’s role in the offense has been “perplexing.”

The excerpt reads as follows:

Bruce says TG’s role in the offense so far is perplexing … telling us, “It’s strange to see with Todd being as young as he is being on somewhat of a management program.”

Bruce added, “It’s kind of strange. It’s different.”

If it were up to Isaac, the Rams legend would be feeding Gurley nonstop … because he says when RBs were running well during his playing days — it opened up EVERYTHING for him in the secondary.