Russell Wilson cries, gets emotional discussing win on late Paul Allen's night (Video)

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson led his team to a dramatic comeback win over the Rams on Thursday night, and he was in a glass case of emotions afterward.

Wilson was stellar in the game — especially when throwing on the run. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns, and no turnovers. Every yard counted on Thursday night, with the Seahawks squeaking out a 30-29 win, and Wilson’s near-perfect performance helped fuel his team to victory.

It was an emotional night, as the late Paul Allen — who owned the team — was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime. Wilson was asked about it after the game, and he teared up talking about it.

“Paul was here tonight,” Wilson said.

"Paul was here tonight." An emotional Russell Wilson reacts after the Seahawks' dramatic win on the night that the late Paul Allen was honored.

That’s just the type of leader Russ is.