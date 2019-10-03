Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 4

4:00am: 2019 Fujairah International Championship (FloGrappling)

7:00am: Thunderdome 32 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:15am: World Lethwei Championship 10 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00am: Brave 27 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: TATNEFT Cup World Cup ($3.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

3:00pm: Hairon Socarras vs. Ryan Walsh/David Oliver Joyce vs. Leigh Wood (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live: UFC 243 Preview (ESPN2)

6:30pm: Fight To Win 127 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: Ohio Combat League 3 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC 243 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Bellator 229 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 37 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Bellator 229 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

9:30pm: UFC 243 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Saturday October 5

1:00pm: Fair Fighting Championship 9 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Warrior Challenge MMA 38 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Makowski Fighting Championship 16 (FightBoxHD)

3:00pm: Enfusion 88 ($11 EnfusionLive.com)

6:00pm: 2019 Who’s #1 (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Montreal Fight League 14 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:15pm: UFC 243 Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Derevyanchenko vs. Golovkin Prelims (DAZN)

7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 36 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Peak Fighting 3 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 243 Prelims (ESPN2)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 323 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin/Demian Daniel Fernandez vs. Jaron Ennis (Showtime)

9:00pm: Gennady Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko/Gabriel Bracero vs. Ivan Baranchyk (DAZN)

10:00pm: UFC 243 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: PureCombat Warrior Spirit II ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday October 6

1:00am: UFC 243 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:00pm: 2019 Who’s #1 (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man riding the Mason Rudolph Railroad through every single stop attempts to temper his enthusiasm over one win over a shitty team.

1. UFC 243: It’s a one and a half fight card, but goddamn that main event.

2. Gennady Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko/Gabriel Bracero vs. Ivan Baranchyk: Ironically, the same fight that GGG wouldn’t sign off for has come to find him. Losing sucks!

3. Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin/Demian Daniel Fernandez vs. Jaron Ennis: I like Showtime is really pushing Shields and making Flint and Detroit her stronghold. Now that the Christina Hammer superfight is out of the way, Shields is dropping weight classes to potentially get to Cecilia Braekhus, I’m guessing?

4. Hairon Socarras vs. Ryan Walsh/David Oliver Joyce vs. Leigh Wood: Your weekly ESPN+ UK offering is here, once again.

5. Fight To Win 127: As if F2W didn’t have enough titles in the mix, now they’re introducing judo championships, as well. I’m a hypocrite because I’m actually really excited about that and hopefully that exposure and pay can lure more world-class judokas to Fight To Win.

6. Bellator 229: Not pre-taped: Yay! Middling lineup: Boo!

7. Invicta Fighting Championship 37: Jinh Yu Frey’s title fight against Ashley Cummins being scratched really left this card naked.

8. Enfusion 88: A pretty weak effort from Enfusion, but with the lack of any good kickboxing or muay thai this weekend, WHERE YOU BEEN ONEFC?!, this will have to suffice.

9. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for GGG-Derevyanchenko? This may surprise you. Andre Ward.

10. UFC Live: UFC 243 Preview: UFC’s new studio show gets their first PPV preview.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. MFC 81kg Championship: Pawel Sach vs. Slawomir Prypis [Makowski Fighting Championship 16]

4. 67kg Bout: Darryl Verdonk vs. Khalid el Moukaddam [Enfusion 88]

3. MFC Heavyweight Championship: Alen Kapetanovic vs. Marcin Bodnar [Makowski Fighting Championship 16]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Dexter Suisse vs. Levi Ritgers [Enfusion 88]

1. 72.5kg Bout: Anouar Lahmaj vs. Nordin van Roosmalen (73-3) [Enfusion 88]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Demian Daniel Fernandez (12-1) vs. Jaron Ennis (23-0) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

4. Junior Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bracero (25-3-1) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (19-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

3. Junior Middleweight Bout: Alejandro Barrera (29-5) vs. Israil Madrimov (3-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

2. Vacant WBO World/WBC Diamond Junior Middleweight Championships: Claressa Shields (9-0) vs. Ivana Habazin (20-3) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

1. Vacant IBO/IBF World Middleweight Championships: Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (23-4) vs. Saad Awad (23-11) [Bellator 229]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Sergey Spivak (9-1) vs. Tai Tuivasa (8-2) [UFC 243]

3. Welterweight Bout: Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) vs. Lorenz Larkin (20-7) Bellator 229]

2. Lightweight Bout: Al Iaquinta (14-5-1) vs. Dan Hooker (18-8) [UFC 243]

1. UFC Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (c) (20-4) vs. Israel Adesanya (ic) (17-0) [UFC 243]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 205lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Buddy Roberts vs. Rocky Budri [Fight To Win 127]

4. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Alex Sodre vs. Ricar Nogueira [Fight To Win 127]

3. Fight To Win 145lb Black Belt Judo Championship: Nathan Kearney vs. Taylor Weber [Fight To Win 127]

2. Fight To Win Masters Welterweight Championship: Rafael Formiga Barbosa vs. Vitor Oliveira [Fight To Win 127]

1. Fight To Win 155lb Black Belt No-Gi Championship: Matheus Gabriel vs. Augusto Tanquinho Mendes [Fight To Win 127]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: We’re doing it, folks! Week by week, we’re crawling out of this hole! We WILL be in the red for the first time in the years UCS has been alive!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Claressa Shields over Ivana Habazin

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Zarah Fairn dos Santos over Megan Anderson

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Gennady Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko