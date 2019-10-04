Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

August update: Fortis MMA takes over top spot.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: September Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 2 Fortis MMA 0.750 15 5 0 0 20 2 1 City Kickboxing 1.000 7 0 1 0 17 3 4 Elevation Fight Team 0.818 9 2 0 0 14 3 3 Fight Ready 0.833 5 1 2 0 14 5 11 Roufusport 0.647 11 6 0 0 10 6 11 Team Oyama 0.833 5 1 0 0 8 7 7 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 2 0 1 0 7 8 10 Cerrado MMA 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 8 11 Chute Boxe 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 8 16 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 8 11 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.714 5 2 0 0 6 8 11 Team Alpha 0.600 9 6 0 0 6 8 16 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 8 5 Tristar 0.615 8 5 0 0 6 15 7 Factory X 0.611 11 7 0 1 5 16 131 American Kickboxing Academy 0.556 10 8 1 1 4 16 16 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Elevate MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 London Shootfighters 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 MMA Factory 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 New Stream 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Next Generation 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 16 38 Redline Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Spartan Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 16 Thai Brasil 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 5 Tiger Muay Thai 0.462 6 7 2 0 4 16 16 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 35 205 Hard Knocks 365 0.500 10 10 1 0 3 35 37 Strong Style Fight Team 0.500 1 1 1 0 3 37 38 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Adrenaline MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 All Powers Fitness & Fighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 American Top Team Portland 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 101 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Arena Dortmund 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Budokan Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Burigude 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 Champion’s Creed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Charlie’s Combat Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 NR Checkmat Vancouver 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 China Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Dragon Power 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Eagles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Enbo Gedou 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Fight Club Nart 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 NR Fight Fit Militia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Fight Move Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 16 Frontline Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Glory MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 16 Gornik Leczna 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Imperio Fight 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 Industrials 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Invictus MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 NR Jupps Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Korean Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Lobo Gym 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 37 38 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Marcelo Ribas Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 16 MMAGOLD 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 37 38 New Breed Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Nova Uniao 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 37 38 Peterson Grapplers 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Phalanx MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 NR Rumble Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 101 Scottish Hit Squad 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 SikJitsu 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 37 38 Sok Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 The Academy Pittsburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 Trench Tech 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 37 38 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 102 7 Jackson-Wink 0.476 10 11 2 1 1 103 38 Akhmat Fight Team 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 101 Australian Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Bandog Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Black Sheep MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 38 BMF Ranch 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 101 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 132 CM System 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 101 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 103 132 Delincuentes MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Freak-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 101 Futures MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 132 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 132 House of Champions 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 132 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Korean Zombie MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Marajo Brothers Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Millennia MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Ohana Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 38 Peresvet FT 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Rio Fighters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 South Shore Sportfighting 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 132 Syndicate MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 103 38 Team Greco 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 101 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Team Maximo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 The Jungle 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 101 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 132 Toshido MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 38 Tribe Tokyo MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 38 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 132 WWFC Promotion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 143 205 Genesis Training Center 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1 144 132 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 101 Alan Belcher MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 144 132 Alliance-Square 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 144 NR Babuino Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 NR Bulgarian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Chosen Few Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Extreme Combat Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Fightzone Stockholm 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 NR Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Gracie Technics 0.333 1 2 1 1 -2 144 132 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Impact Jiu Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 NR Inside Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Lions High Performance Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 144 132 Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 One Kick’s Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 144 132 Parana Vale Tudo 0.400 2 3 1 1 -2 144 132 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Phuket Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Piranha Grappling Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 144 132 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Sambo Piter 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 SBG Ireland 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 144 132 School of Self Awarness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 NR Sports Lab 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Team Quest 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 144 132 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Team Tungaa 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Triple Threat Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 144 132 Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 144 132 World Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 205 234 Xtreme Couture 0.500 7 7 0 1 -3 206 232 Alliance MMA 0.417 5 7 0 0 -4 206 132 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 ATS 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Fit NHB 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Genesis BJJ 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 206 207 Higher Level MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Hung Mun MMA Stuidos 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Killer Bees 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 MMA Masters 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 MOB Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.556 5 4 0 2 -4 206 207 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 206 207 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Stabile Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Team 515 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 132 Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4 206 207 Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 206 207 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 239 101 American Top Team 0.464 26 30 2 1 -5 239 234 Kings MMA 0.444 4 5 0 1 -5 239 231 San Diego Combat Club 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 242 232 Astra Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 242 207 Five Rounds 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 244 234 Treigning Lab 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 245 237 Allstars Training Center 0.167 1 5 0 0 -8 245 207 Entram Gym 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8 245 239 MMA Lab 0.375 6 10 0 0 -8 248 238 TATA Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 1 -9 249 239 Evolucao Thai 0.143 1 6 0 0 -10 250 239 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.286 4 10 0 0 -12

