Ben Simmons gets testy with reporter over 'dumb question'

Sixers young star Ben Simmons may be only 23 years of age, but he has no interest in answering “clown questions,” which he made clear in speaking with the media on Thursday.

It’s a well-known fact that Simmons has struggled with his three-point shot, and avoids shooting from the perimeter, and he’s tired of being asked about it.

He made that clear in a recent media session this week, when a reporter asked him about his reluctance to take three-pointers.

“Yeah I’ve had shots,” Simmons said in response. “I’ve played basketball. Come on man, that’s a dumb question.”

The question was fair, as if Simmons doesn’t begin working on his perimeter shot, teams will just look to take away his drive, where he excels.