Look: Justin Verlander seen waving to beautiful wife, daughter after dominant outing

Astros ace Justin Verlander was an unstoppable force in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday afternoon.
JV turned in seven full innings, giving up only one hit, and three walks — resulting in no runs. He managed the game perfectly, and did a great job of mixing up his pitches — keeping the young Rays hitters off balance.
As such, he was in good spirits walking off the mound when he sat in the dugout after completing the seven innings of work — so much so that he even waved to his supermodel wife, Kate Upton, and his daughter, Genevieve.
Gotta always remember to shout out the fam, and Verlander did there.
